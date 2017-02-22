Register
18:11 GMT +322 February 2017
Live
    Search
    London's Trafalgar Square transformed into an interactive, tropical tax haven by Oxfam, Action Aid and Christian Aid.

    Crackdown on Tax Havens Would Risk UK 'Crime-Busting Capability'

    © Photo: Andy Hall/Oxfam
    Europe
    Get short URL
    19711

    A decision by members of the UK House of Commons to pass a bill designed to make it harder from criminals to cover their identities by using UK-linked tax havens to disguise property and asset ownership has been criticized for limiting Britain's "crime-busting ability."

    MPs passed the latest stage of the Criminal Finances Bill, which is intended to crack down on money-laundering and — specifically — make available public registers of beneficial ownership in UK-linked tax havens, so that the identity of the ultimate owner of property or assets is transparent.

    The UK has a number of "overseas territories," including the British Virgin Islands (BVI), the Cayman Islands Gibraltar and the Turks and Caicos Islands, as well as "Crown Dependencies," which are the Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey — all of which are used as tax havens.

    The UK has come under pressure to reform its regulatory system following the Panama Papers scandal, which involved the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca, detailing how the corporate service provider helped create 214,488 offshore entities around the world in order for companies and people to reduce their tax liabilities in many countries. 

    Corruption
    © Photo: Pixabay
    'Center of the Web': EU, Britain at Heart of Global Tax Haven Problem - Oxfam

    However, the latest legislation only called for the opening up of public registers in the UK overseas territories — not the crown dependencies. In any case, MPs heard that many companies using the overseas territories would simply move their assets to other states.

    ​"The companies registered in the BVI, the Cayman Islands or the Turks and Caicos Islands would simply register elsewhere in countries that do not have public registers. They would go to Panama or Colombia," Sir Henry Bellingham MP told parliament.

    "Apart from the BVI losing its business model, those unintended consequences would include, above all else, the loss of some excellent intelligence and exchange of ​information arrangements. For example, the BVI has in place a beneficial ownership secured search system that enables our crime and fraud agencies to co-operate immediately and confidentially to get the information required. If these companies were registered elsewhere in the world, we would lose that crime-busting capability," he said.

    ​"Serious and organized crime costs the UK at least [US$30 billion] annually and deprives people of their security and prosperity. We task our law enforcement agencies with combating the evolving threat from both criminals and terrorists, and I pay credit to those agencies for all the work they do on our behalf, but without the necessary powers to pursue and prevent these illicit activities, they fight a losing battle," said Ben Wallace MP.

    Related:

    MEPs Quiz UK Authorities Over London 'Dodgy Dealings' Global Tax Haven Web
    UK Labour Leader Slams Prime Minister for Plans to Turn UK Into 'Tax Haven'
    UK Could Become Tax Haven Without Single Market Access - UK Chancellor Hammond
    'Center of the Web': EU, Britain at Heart of Global Tax Haven Problem - Oxfam
    Tags:
    offshore tax havens, money laundering, tax haven, corruption, UK Parliament, House of Commons, British Virgin Islands, Gibraltar, Jersey, Britain, Isle of Man, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Mexican Standoff
    Mexican Standoff
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok