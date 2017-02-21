Register
20:57 GMT +321 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A Maltese army soldier stands in front of the main gate of the the Auberge de Castille palace, Premier's office, on the eve of an EU Summit, in Valletta, Malta

    Maltese Presidency at Center of EU Panama Papers Tax Probe

    © AP Photo/ Gregorio Borgia
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 5610

    Malta — which holds the rotating presidency of the European Union — is the center of an investigation in tax avoidance, after it emerged that two of its PM Joseph Muscat's close aides were in the process of setting up accounts with a bank in the Bahamas when the Panama Papers were published.

    Members from the European Parliament's Committee of Inquiry into Money Laundering, Tax Avoidance and Tax Evasion (PANA) traveled, February 20, to Malta in the latest evidence-gathering session in their probe into the Panama Papers scandal.

    Panama Papers
    © Photo: Pixabay
    EU Accused of 'Amnesia' in Backtrack Over Panama Papers Tax Register Response

    The Panama Papers consisted of 11.5 million leaked documents from the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca, detailing how the corporate service provider helped create 214,488 offshore entities around the world in order for companies and people to reduce their tax liabilities in many countries.

    The European Parliament has been holding an inquiry into the use of tax havens to launder money and avoid tax, ever since the Lux Leaks, Panama Papers, Bahama Leaks and others exposed the sheer volume of money being channeled thru offshore tax havens.

    Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat (L) is welcomed by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker prior to their meeting at the European Commission in Brussels, on November 16, 2016.
    © AFP 2016/ Emmanuel Dunand
    Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat (L) is welcomed by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker prior to their meeting at the European Commission in Brussels, on November 16, 2016.

    However, ahead of the visit, it emerged that Keith Schembri, the chief of staff of Malta's Prime Minister, Joseph Muscat, and Dr. Konrad Mizzi, currently a Minister within the Office of the PM, were in the process of setting up bank accounts with The Winterbotham Merchant Bank in the Bahamas when the Panama Papers were published.

    According to the Times of Malta, Dr. Mizzi said that with the benefit of hindsight: "I should not have given such a sensational opportunity to my political opponents."

    Schembri said that audits have proven that accusations against him over his company in Panama and trust in New Zealand were "baseless and ill-intentioned," but that he has issued instructions for the company to be wound up.

    "With a corporate tax rate of just five percent and an almost 100 percent tax refund for shareholders, Malta has one of the most lenient corporate tax regimes in the EU, which in turn facilitates the laundering of criminal money," said Fabio De Masi, Vice-Chair of the PANA Committee.

    ​"In the past, Malta has lobbied the Council against efforts for more corporate transparency and against stricter anti-money laundering rules. In a country where political elites — from conservatives to the social democrats — have featured so prominently in the Panama Papers. The Maltese government should expect tough questioning from the public on money laundering and tax dodging during the current EU Presidency," De Masi said.

    Speaking at the conclusion of the fact-finding mission MEP Miguel Viegas said: "Two things were clear for us. First, members of both the conservatives and the social democrats in Malta have serious questions to answer relating to their involvement in money-laundering and tax evasion as exposed in the Panama Papers.”

    "Second, despite some divisions, both sides of the political spectrum closed ranks to defend the Maltese tax system, which provides significant advantages for multinationals engaging in tax avoidance, particularly for those relating to intellectual property. In this regard, Malta is not different from other EU countries such as Luxembourg or the Netherlands."

    Related:

    US Intel Says 'Russian Hacking' Retaliation for Panama Papers, Doping Scandals
    EU Accused of 'Amnesia' in Backtrack Over Panama Papers Tax Register Response
    London Remains Capital of Corrupt Elite Despite Panama Papers Probe
    EU Commissioner Faces Questions Over Panama Papers Scandal
    Panama Papers Six Months On: It's Still 'Business as Usual' in Tax Havens
    Tags:
    Bahamas Leaks, LuxLeaks, offshore tax havens, tax avoidance, Panama Papers, tax haven, European Parliament, European Union, Joseph Muscat, Bahamas, Europe, Malta, Panama
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    Agent Provocateur
    Agent Provocateur
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok