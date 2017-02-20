Register
17:38 GMT +320 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A woman places flowers at the monument of the so-called Nebesna Sotnya (Heavenly Hundred), the anti-government protesters killed during the mass protests in 2014, during a rally commemorating the third anniversary of protests, in central Kiev, Ukraine February 20, 2017

    Some 1,500 Partake in Kiev Rallies Marking Anniversary of Maidan Killings

    © REUTERS/ Valentyn Ogirenko
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 72 0 0

    About 1,500 people are taking part in the ongoing demonstrations commemorating the third anniversary of killings during the protests in Kiev’s Maidan square in 2014, a Sputnik correspondent reported Monday.

    KIEV (Sputnik) — The majority of people are currently at the Maidan, near the portraits of the killed people, however some participate in a prayer service in Institutskaya street.

    Police detain a protester during a rally against trade with Ukraine's rebel-held eastern areas in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in central Kiev, Ukraine February 19, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Dangerous Precedent: Situation Tense in Kiev Amid Commemorations of Maidan Coup
    At 12:00 GMT several hundreds of members of radical groups, including the Right Sector extremist group (outlawed in Russia), came to Maidan from Institutskaya street carrying flags of their organizations.

    The protests at the Maidan square erupted after the government of former President Viktor Yanukovych delayed the signing of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement. During the clashes between the security forces and the protesters more than 100 people were killed and the country's government was toppled.

    Related:

    Putin Sees 'Maidan-Style' Attempts in US to Delegitimize Trump
    Formal Legal Judgment on Ukraine's Maidan Coup 'Would Benefit Whole World'
    'Cheerleaders' of 2014 Maidan Coup Rallied Behind Erdogan in 2016
    Soros Hacked: US Billionaire Manipulated Europeans Into Accepting Maidan
    Tags:
    Maidan, Viktor Yanukovych, Kiev, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    IDEX 2017: Five-Day Arms Extravaganza Kicks Off in UAE
    IDEX 2017: Five-Day Arms Extravaganza Kicks Off in UAE
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok