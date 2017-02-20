Some 1,500 Partake in Kiev Rallies Marking Anniversary of Maidan Killings

KIEV (Sputnik) — The majority of people are currently at the Maidan, near the portraits of the killed people, however some participate in a prayer service in Institutskaya street.

At 12:00 GMT several hundreds of members of radical groups, including the Right Sector extremist group (outlawed in Russia), came to Maidan from Institutskaya street carrying flags of their organizations.

The protests at the Maidan square erupted after the government of former President Viktor Yanukovych delayed the signing of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement. During the clashes between the security forces and the protesters more than 100 people were killed and the country's government was toppled.