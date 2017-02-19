Register
20:24 GMT +319 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Radar domes are located on the premises of a communications intercept station of German intelligence agency BND in Bad Aibling, Germany.

    German Spy Agencies Ready to Thwart Attempts to 'Interfere' in German Elections

    © AP Photo/ ANGELIKA WARMUTH/dpa
    Europe
    Get short URL
    269 0 0

    German spy agencies are ready to thwart attempts to manipulate data during the general elections, chancellor’s chief of staff Peter Altmaier promised to the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German media reported last month that the foreign intelligence agency, BND, and the home security service suspected Russia might try to influence the outcome of 2017 elections across Europe, however, found no proof.

    "We will not let anyone interfere with the election, no matter what country is the source of this influence… That’s why our foreign and home intelligence agencies will watch out for signs of influence or manipulation. Anyone who still tries this will achieve the opposite of what they intend," Altmaier warned.

    Guests walk past a logo of Germany's intelligence agency the Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND - Federal Intelligence Service) during a ground breaking ceremony for the new national headquarters of the BND in Berlin's Mitte district
    © AFP 2016/ JOHN MACDOUGALL
    Innocent All Along: Spy Agency BND Finds No Evidence of Moscow Meddling in German Politics
    Moscow has been facing numerous accusations over alleged attempts to interfere in the Western elections providing no evidence. In December 2016, reports emerged that the German government feared potential influence on the 2017 parliamentary elections from Russia after the US Central Intelligence Agency had accused Moscow of carrying out cyberattacks against the Democratic National Committee (DNC) computer systems in an attempt to influence the November US presidential election in favor of Donald Trump.

    Russian officials have repeatedly denied the US hacking allegations and dismissed them as absurd, saying that they are intended to deflect US public opinion from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lashed back on Saturday, in a speech at the Munich Security Conference, saying no proof had been presented to back these allegations.

    Related:

    No Evidence Russia Interfered in US, French, German Election Process - Lavrov
    Germany's Die Linke Party to Bring CETA Into Election Debate
    German Greens Won't Let President-elect Steinmeier Forget Damaging Kurnaz Affair
    Gorbachev Hopes Newly Elected German President Will Improve Ties With Russia
    Tags:
    election, Russia, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Donboston27
      I hope that Russia really IS meddling in their elections and that it turns the tide against Merkel ,the EUor Germany should I say with support of u s ofcourse have meddled in many sovereign countries elections and politics , now its their turn to experience how it feels when a foreign power has control over your political matters
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      All these Marxist globalists know how to do is bully and threaten peaceful people.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Gorgeous Stewardesses of Russia's Aeroflot
    The Gorgeous Stewardesses of Russia's Aeroflot
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok