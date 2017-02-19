German Spy Agencies Ready to Thwart Attempts to 'Interfere' in German Elections

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German media reported last month that the foreign intelligence agency, BND, and the home security service suspected Russia might try to influence the outcome of 2017 elections across Europe, however, found no proof.
"We will not let anyone interfere with the election, no matter what country is the source of this influence… That’s why our foreign and home intelligence agencies will watch out for signs of influence or manipulation. Anyone who still tries this will achieve the opposite of what they intend," Altmaier warned.
Russian officials have repeatedly denied the US hacking allegations and dismissed them as absurd, saying that they are intended to deflect US public opinion from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lashed back on Saturday, in a speech at the Munich Security Conference, saying no proof had been presented to back these allegations.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I hope that Russia really IS meddling in their elections and that it turns the tide against Merkel ,the EUor Germany should I say with support of u s ofcourse have meddled in many sovereign countries elections and politics , now its their turn to experience how it feels when a foreign power has control over your political matters Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete All these Marxist globalists know how to do is bully and threaten peaceful people.
Donboston27
jas