18:52 GMT +319 February 2017
    Passports of the Donetsk People's Republic are issued to the republic's nationals in Donetsk. (File)

    US Embassy in Kiev Concerned Over Russian Recognition of Donbass Documents

    © Sputnik/ Igor Maslov
    The recent move of Russia aimed at recognition of the documents of the residents of the self-proclaimed republics of Donbass is "concerning," press service of the US Embassy in Kiev said Sunday.

    President Vladimir Putin (File)
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Lavrov Explains What's Behind Putin's Decision on Donbass Residents' Passports
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree allowing temporary recognition of documents issued to the residents of Donbass in Russia, until the implementation of the Minsk peace accord.

    "Russia's recognition of the separatist 'republics' papers is concerning and contradicts the agreed goals of the Minsk agreements," the press service said on its Twitter account.

    In 2014, eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk declared their independence from Kiev. In response Kiev launched a military operation against the two self-proclaimed republics. In 2015, the sides signed a ceasefire in Minsk brokered by the leaders of the so-called Normandy Four group, comprising France, Germany, Russian and Ukraine.

    Since the beginning of the conflict permanent residents of the self-proclaimed republics has been facing difficulties with their documents, as a number of the papers issued by Ukraine had expires, but the ones issued by Donetsk and Luhansk were not recognized by other states.

    Lavrov Explains What's Behind Putin's Decision on Donbass Residents' Passports
    Putin's Decree Declares Donetsk, Lugansk Residents' Docs Valid in Russia
    'Deadlock': Donbass Blockade Risks Plunging Ukraine into Energy Collapse
    Pence, Poroshenko Discuss Possibility of US Assistance in Donbass Settlement
    concern, US Embassy, diplomat, documents, recognition, Vladimir Putin, Kiev, Ukraine
      md74
      yes, the porks should be concerned.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Why is the US embassy in Kiev interfering in what is none of there business especially as this is an essential humanitarian effort by Russia to meet the urgent needs of all sorts of scenarios for day to day life blockaded by Nazi battalions who are supported by US.

      Answers the question but certainly does not excuse the interference by US. Donbass and Lugansk residents can now travel to Russia freely for there urgent needs and time out from the hostilities why would the US embassy be concerned except the fact it makes the blockade rather limp wristed and relatively noneffective.

      Of course residents will be able to bring back food and other items that make life so much more bearable. The US embassy can go F@#k themselves frequently as obviously they do.
    • Reply
      avatar
      dvdgrg09
      If Russian officials were not wearing blinders they would be planning to withdraw recognition from the Kiev regime, and the US Embassy could fret about that.
