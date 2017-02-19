US Embassy in Kiev Concerned Over Russian Recognition of Donbass Documents

"Russia's recognition of the separatist 'republics' papers is concerning and contradicts the agreed goals of the Minsk agreements," the press service said on its Twitter account.
In 2014, eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk declared their independence from Kiev. In response Kiev launched a military operation against the two self-proclaimed republics. In 2015, the sides signed a ceasefire in Minsk brokered by the leaders of the so-called Normandy Four group, comprising France, Germany, Russian and Ukraine.
Since the beginning of the conflict permanent residents of the self-proclaimed republics has been facing difficulties with their documents, as a number of the papers issued by Ukraine had expires, but the ones issued by Donetsk and Luhansk were not recognized by other states.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete yes, the porks should be concerned. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Why is the US embassy in Kiev interfering in what is none of there business especially as this is an essential humanitarian effort by Russia to meet the urgent needs of all sorts of scenarios for day to day life blockaded by Nazi battalions who are supported by US. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete If Russian officials were not wearing blinders they would be planning to withdraw recognition from the Kiev regime, and the US Embassy could fret about that.
md74
ivanwa88
Answers the question but certainly does not excuse the interference by US. Donbass and Lugansk residents can now travel to Russia freely for there urgent needs and time out from the hostilities why would the US embassy be concerned except the fact it makes the blockade rather limp wristed and relatively noneffective.
Of course residents will be able to bring back food and other items that make life so much more bearable. The US embassy can go F@#k themselves frequently as obviously they do.
dvdgrg09