Register
23:09 GMT +318 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Dutch populist and euro-sceptic Geert Wilders displays a yellow star he cut out of the EU flag, during news conference, in front of the European Parliament in Brussels (File)

    Dutch MP Geert Wilders Launches Election Campaign by Calling Immigrants 'Scum'

    © AP Photo/ Yves Logghe
    Europe
    Get short URL
    3224122

    Dutch Freedom Party MP and media lightning rod Geert Wilders launched his election campaign February 18 by once again attacking his country's Moroccan minority population, calling them (well, "a lot" of them) "scum."

    In an echo of Donald Trump's successful US presidential campaign, the far-right politician also said he wanted to make the Netherlands "ours again."

    Bjoern Hoecke, chairman of the Alternative fuer Deutschland (AfD) in the German state of Thuringia, leaves after a press statement in Erfurt, central Germany, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Jens Meyer
    German Far-Right AfD Party Votes to Expel Regional Leader Over Holocaust Remark

    "The Moroccan scum in Holland… once again not all are scum… but there is a lot of Moroccan scum in Holland who make the streets unsafe, mostly young people… and that should change," Wilders told a group of journalists and supporters near a market in Spijkenisse, an ethnically diverse neighborhood just south of Rotterdam, Reuters reports.

    "If you want to regain your country, if you want to make the Netherlands for the people of the Netherlands, your own home again, than you can only vote for one party," Wilders said. "Please, make the Netherlands ours again."

    Wilders has been leading in opinion polls ahead of the March 15 election, though the BBC notes that his major rival, Prime Minister Mark Rutte, has been cutting into his lead in recent weeks.

    The Freedom Party currently holds 12 of the 150 seats in the Netherlands' lower house of Parliament. The latest combined opinion polls give the Freedom Party 24 to 28 seats in the 150-seat chamber, AFP reports. This puts Wilders and company only two to four seats ahead of Rutte's ruling Party of Freedom and Democracy.

    The lettering Refugees GO HOME is sprayed onto a wall in Sigmaringen, southern Germany
    © AFP 2016/ DPA / THOMAS WARNACK
    Welfare Concerns, Not Xenophobia Behind Rise of Right-Wing Populism in Europe

    But even if Wilders' party wins the election, the chances of him becoming prime minister are slim, as the country's other major parties have said they will not form a coalition with the anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim Wilders and crew.

    Wilders has promised to ban the Koran and close mosques if brought to power, and to take the Netherlands out of the European Union. His inflammatory comments got him into trouble most recently in December, when he was found guilty of inciting discrimination for leading supporters to chant that they wanted "fewer" immigrants from Morocco in a 2014 speech and promising, "We're going to take care of that."

    Earlier this week, he promised to "de-Islamisise" the Netherlands, saying he'd change the constitution if necessary, as the country is now "being threatened by mass immigration and Islamisisation and what I see as the toxic combination of mass immigration from Islamic countries," the Express reported.

    Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader and candidate for the National Front in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais-Picardie region, leaves the polling booth to cast her ballot in the second-round regional elections in Henin-Beaumont, France, December 13, 2015.
    © REUTERS/ Pascal Rossignol
    Le Pen Likely to Win in 1st Round of French Presidential Election With 25-26% - Poll

    The Netherlands' national statistics office announced early this year that the country's population had reached 17 million people, 3.75 million of whom have a "non-Dutch background." In 2016, its Moroccan-origin population was 385,761, less than 2.3% of the total. 

    Wilders, who is under constant security protection after having received death threats from terrorist groups, shook hands and posed for photos with supporters. A small crowd of protesters also stood by holding signs supporting immigrants.

    Related:

    'Dutch Voters Want a Revolution,' Anti-Islam MP Wilders Seen as 'Real Deal'
    Dutch Lawmaker Wilders May Face $5,360-Fine Over Hate Speech
    Anti-Muslim Dutch Politician Wilders: Trump Win to Boost Europe’s Far Right
    Tags:
    scum, Moroccan, election campaign, immigrants, election, Dutch Freedom Party (PVV), Geert Wilders, Netherlands
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      "...once again not all are scum… but there is a lot of Moroccan scum in Holland .."
      --
      Fake news, fake headline, from the real Sputnik. He specifically said that he WASN'T referring to all immigrants or ALL Moroccans.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      He isn't anti-immigrant. He's anti-illegal and against anything that will disrupt the current social order. That's good!!
    • Reply
      avatar
      Flip
      Let us pray that that Hitler clone does not get into the powerseat.Not even if there is no alternative
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Many Sides of Russia Captured in the Best Photos of 2016
    The Many Sides of Russia Captured in the Best Photos of 2016
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok