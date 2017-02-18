Register
21:39 GMT +318 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the 53rd Munich Security Conference

    NATO Expansion Resulted in Unprecedented Level of Tension in Europe - Lavrov

    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 36 0 0

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov thinks that the NATO expansion has resulted in an unprecedented level of tensions across the European continent.

    This April 2, 2009 file photo shows shadows cast on a wall decorated with the NATO logo and flags of NATO countries in Strasbourg, eastern France, before the start of the NATO summit which marked the organisation's 60th anniversary.
    © AFP 2016/ Jean-Christophe Verhaegen
    Lavrov Stresses Need to Resume Military Cooperation With NATO
    MUNICH (Sputnik) — The process of NATO expansion has resulted in an unprecedented level of tensions across the European continent, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Saturday.

    "The expansion of NATO has resulted in an unprecedented level of tensions in Europe in the last 30 years," Lavrov said speaking at the Munich Security Conference.

    He added that 2017 marked the 20th anniversary of signing of the Founding Act on Mutual Relations, Cooperation and Security between Russia and NATO and the 15th anniversary of the Rome Declaration on NATO-Russia Relations, which aimed at strengthening of mutual trust and removal of "divisive lines," however these goals had not been reached as NATO was still a "tool of the cold war."

    Following the collapse of the Soviet Union and the dissolution of the Warsaw Pact, NATO has seen three waves of enlargement in 1999, 2004 and 2009 respectively, bringing a total number of the Alliance member states to 28. Currently, the NATO members are implementing necessary procedures to include Montenegro in the ranks of the military bloc.

    Related:

    NATO Interested in Normalizing Relations With Russia – German Defense Minister
    UK Defense Secretary Claims Russia's Policy in Libya 'Testing NATO'
    Stoltenberg to Lavrov: NATO Favors 'Predictable' Dialogue With Russia
    NATO Seeks Dialogue With Russia in Times of Increased Tension on Borders
    Tags:
    relations, expansion, Munich Security Conference, NATO, Sergei Lavrov, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Many Sides of Russia Captured in the Best Photos of 2016
    The Many Sides of Russia Captured in the Best Photos of 2016
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok