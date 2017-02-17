Macron Proposes Creation of Additional 15,000 Prison Spots Over 5 Years

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Macron has proposed to widen the capacity of detention facilities in the country in the next five years, creating an additional 15,000 spots.

"Too often, such decisions are made at the end of a mandate," Macron told Le Figaro on Thursday, promising "zero tolerance of delinquency as well as any excess in terms of police violence" and proposing to create at least "15,000 additional prison openings over the five-year period."

On Thursday, demonstrators gathered on the northeastern outskirts of Paris to protest against police violence. Law enforcement officers reportedly used tear gas against the demonstrators, who were demanding justice for 22-year-old Theo, who was allegedly brutalized by police officers in early February.

The first round of the French presidential elections is scheduled for April 23, with the run-off set for May 7.

An Ipsos Sopra-Steria and Cevifop poll conducted for France 3 television channel revealed on Thursday that France’s National Front (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen is likely to beat Macron in the first round of French presidential elections in nine out of 12 regions of metropolitan France in case The Republicans' candidate Francois Fillon drops out due to the recent fraud scandal.