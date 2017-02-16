Register
    An apartment in a five-storied residential building in Yasinovataya, Donbass, damaged in shelling by Ukrainian army. (File)

    No Justice, No Peace: Conflict-Related Sexual Crimes in Ukraine Often Unpunished

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Averin
    Victims of conflict-related sexual violence in Ukraine are often left without adequate assistance, a deputy spokesman for the Secretary-General, Farhan Haq, said at a daily briefing on Thursday.

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — According to the report, the Ukrainian justice system lacks professional experience, laws and capacity to effectively prosecute allegations of sexual violence, which leads to widespread impunity of those responsible for such crimes.

    "[S]urvivors of sexual violence committed in the context of the country’s armed conflict are often denied justice and left without adequate care and counselling," Haq said.

    Ukrainian servicemen ride atop armored vehicle with a canon in tow and Ukrainian flags, near the village of Fedorivka, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 27, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ Evgeniy Maloletka
    US Remains ‘Strongly Supportive’ to Building Capacity of Ukraine’s Army
    The report says the majority of the documented cases of sexual violence in the areas of armed conflict occurred when victims, both men and women, were detained by either government forces or armed groups.

    The breakout of hostilities in eastern Ukraine began in April 2014 as a local counter-reaction to the West-sponsored Maidan coup in Kiev that had toppled legitimate President Viktor Yanukovych in February. Residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions held independence referendums and proclaimed the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Kiev has since been conducting a military operation, encountering stiff local resistance.

     

