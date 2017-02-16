PARIS (Sputnik) — Penelope Fillon reportedly earned some 500,000 euros ($531,675) during her time as her husband’s assistant between 1998 and 2012, but local media claimed there was no evidence she did any work.
But the majority of 15,874 French nationals polled on February 7-12, or 77 percent, disagreed that Fillon was a victim of conspiracy. They said a preliminary investigation into his wife’s alleged misuse of funds was opened to establish facts that will be reviewed by the court.
Fillon, of the center-right The Republicans party, questioned whether the inquiry was legitimate and called accusations against his wife misogynistic, saying she had the right to work. He pledged to stand down if a formal investigation was launched.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Right or wrong, just pay back the "ill conceived" money and get on with the election. Right or wrong, they won't find fault if you are the best qualified. YOur stock can only go up and the few that keep carping will carp no matter what.
marcanhalt