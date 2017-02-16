Register
12:00 GMT +316 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Nicosia City View - The Capital of Cyprus and Northern Part.

    Cyprus Deems Anti-Russia Sanctions Unproductive Ambassador

    © Fotolia/ Megastocker
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Western Sanctions Against Russia (698)
    0 48 0 0

    Cyprus considers the anti-Russia sanctions to be counterproductive for all sides, Cyprus Ambassador to Russia George Kasoulides told Sputnik.

    Nicosia City View - The Capital of Cyprus and Northern Part.
    © Fotolia/ Megastocker
    Moscow Dismisses Fears of Russia's Interference in Cyprus Reunification Talks
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Cyprus considers the anti-Russia sanctions introduced by the European Union to be counterproductive for all sides, and hopes it will be successful in changing its partners’ attitudes towards Russia and lifting of the sanctions, Cyprus Ambassador to Russia George Kasoulides told Sputnik.

    “From day one we were firmly against the imposition of sanctions that we thought counterproductive and we are of the opinion that neither side benefits from them. We feel justified that more and more members of the EU are supporting this argument now and we hope that very soon we will manage to shift the philosophy among our colleagues towards more constructive approaches, Kasoulides said.

    The ambassador highlighted that while the economic situation in Cyprus had been worsened by 2013 economic crisis, the anti-Russian sanctions, imposed due to Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, became a significant blow to it, adding that Cyprus was hurt more than other EU states.

    "The Cyprus economy has been hit the hardest, among its EU counterparts, as a result of the sanctions against Russia and the subsequent counter-measures that Russia implemented as a response. Russia was one of our main destinations for agricultural and other products and our producers are struggling, reduced in some occasions to the destruction of their crops," Kasoulides said.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with his Cypriot counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    Cyprus, Russia Share Common Stance on Foreign Troops Withdrawal
    Though the senior official pointed out that the Cypriot economy, fortunately, had been stimulated over the past few years by a steady flow of tourists and investments from Russia.

    Kasoulides added that Cyprus supported the full implementation of the Minsk Agreements to end the Ukrainian crisis.

    Cyprus supports involvement of the Russian companies in its energy market and believes that it will be beneficial for all countries in the Mediterranean region, Cyprus Ambassador to Russia George Kasoulides told Sputnik.

    “As far as the energy sector is concerned … we are more than eager to have Russian involvement in those activities and we encourage Russian companies to compete for a fair share of the Cypriot market  We also believe that Russian involvement will be beneficial for all countries in our region,” Kasoulides said.

    Since 2014, relations between Russia, the United States and the European Union deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine, with the West introducing several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions, easing of which was partly linked to the fulfillment of the Minsk agreements. Cyprus has repeatedly called for sanctions cancellation, and even approved a relevant resolution in early July 2016.

    Topic:
    Western Sanctions Against Russia (698)

    Related:

    Moscow Dismisses Fears of Russia's Interference in Cyprus Reunification Talks
    Russia Remains Important for Council of Europe - Cyprus Foreign Minister
    Cyprus, Russia Share Common Stance on Foreign Troops Withdrawal
    Russia Ready to Do Utmost to Help Solve Cyprus Issue - Lavrov
    Tags:
    stance, ambassador, anti-Russian sanctions, EU, George Kasoulides, Russia, Cyprus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    Let My Crimea Go!
    Let My Crimea Go!
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok