Majority of Spanish Citizens Believe 'Too Many' Migrants in Country, Poll Shows

MADRID (Sputnik) — According to the poll, 74 percent of respondents believed that the number of migrants in the country was excessive, however, only four percent considered migration to be an important national problem. At the same time, the issue of unemployment worries the Spanish people far more — 19 percent said this was a major problem for the country, along with corruption, economic issues and politics.
Elcano Royal Institute carried out surveys jointly with other research centers in Spain, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Poland and Sweden. The work was coordinated by the UK Demos think thank.
The European Union has been struggling to manage a massive refugee crisis which escalated in 2015 with hundreds of thousands of people form the Middle East and North Africa seeking asylum in the EU member states.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The Spanish have been saying this since the 700's, when they were constantly being invaded by the Moors, the Muslims and even Africans who took them to be sold into slavery. "Hello! We are back!"
marcanhalt