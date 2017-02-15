UN Food Agency to Help 220,000 People in Eastern Ukraine Amid Rising Prices

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The UN World Food Program (WFP) will provide food to 220,000 most vulnerable residents in eastern Ukraine amid rapidly increasing prices, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

"As the conflict has continued, many Ukrainians have become more vulnerable due to the lack of sufficient social benefits to cover food and other living expenses," the statement said. "WFP will continue to support 220,000 food-insecure people in conflict-affected areas of eastern Ukraine throughout 2017."

According to WFP, an estimated 3.1 million people in Ukraine are in need of humanitarian assistance. The UN food agency stated it urgently needs over 30,000 million US dollars to provide much the needed food aid.

In the spring and summer, the WFP plans to implement small-scale early recovery projects to help local population ensure a more stable livelihood.

The eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Lugansk have been in turmoil since April 2014, when authorities in Kiev launched a military operation against Donbass militia. In February 2015, the conflicting sides agreed to a ceasefire after talks brokered by the Normandy format. Both sides, however, have consistently accused each other of violating the ceasefire terms.