Over 240 People Arrested by French Police Amid Riots Against Police Brutality

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Le Huffington Post media outlet, the police arrested 245 people, participated in riots caused by alleged police rape of a 22-year-old black man.

The unrest has lasted since last week, when the police detained and violently beat a young man named Theo, allegedly involved in drug dealing. On February 5, one of the police officers was charged with rape, and three of his colleagues with deliberate violence.

Late last week, when some 2,000 people participated in a rally in support for Theo, according to the Independent.

The crowd, demanding "Justice for Theo" was dispersed by police that used tear gas after several hundred protesters started pelting the police with different objects and set several cars on fire.