Spain’s Constitutional Court Cancels Resolutions on Catalonia's Independence

Under these two resolutions, the government of Catalonia was required to coordinate and hold a referendum on the Catalonian independence no later than September 2017, El Pais online newspaper said.
The Constitutional Court approved the central government’s appeal to annul the resolution, while also approving the decision to to make a case against the Catalan parliament speaker Carme Forkadell and other members to the prosecution office.
Catalonia, one of Spain’s 17 autonomous communities, has long sought independence from Spain. The territory’s efforts toward leaving the country have been deemed illegal by both the central Spanish government and the the Constitutional Court.
On February 6, former President of Catalonia Artur Mas faced trial, during which the prosecution sought 10 years of disqualification from office. Incumbent President Carles Puigdemont pledged to hold another referendum despite the court's ruling.
All comments
Show new comments (0)