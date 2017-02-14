Register
14 February 2017
    'Specter of Fear': Europeans Lose Faith in EU as Support for Populists Surges

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    413050

    European citizens have "historically low levels of trust" in both national governments and the EU, as a "specter of fear" sweeping across the continent leads to increased support for anti-establishment and far-right political parties, new research has found.

    The report, released by UK-based think tank Demos, found that a "mood of fear and pessimism is spreading throughout Europe" with citizens increasingly uncertain about their country's and the EU's prospects in 2017.

    The research, which surveyed adults in six EU countries — France, Germany, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the UK — found low levels of trust in both the EU and national political institutions. 

    The Munich Security Report warned that illiberal forces could threaten the international world order.
    © AFP 2016/ ALAIN JOCARD
    Post-Truth, Post-West: 'Illiberal Forces' Threatening World Order - Munich Security Report

    In a sign of the push against Brussels, a majority or substantial minority in each country were in favor of reducing the EU's powers, while there was also "an erosion of support for cultural and ethnic diversity."

    The findings somewhat back up the conclusions drawn in the Munich Security Report, released on February 13, which warned the world was heading into a "post-West" era, with populist and anti-establishment movements gaining support for their rejection of traditional liberal values, while the report even noted that an increasing number of Western citizens were supporting authoritarian solutions to their problems.

    "Populist parties reject the cultural modernization in Western societies and revolt against what they perceive as threats to the nation, ranging from immigration and cosmopolitan elites to international institutions. They dismiss pluralism and liberalism, essential elements of liberal democracies," the Munich report said.

    Future of International Institutions

    These fresh pieces of research further back up concerns over the future of international institutions such as the UN, NATO and the EU, and come amid a rise in Euroskeptic movements across the bloc.

    Many have highlighted the rise in support of anti-establishment movements in Europe, such as France's Front National and Germany's AfD, while others have pointed to the increased popularity of governments in Poland and Hungary as a sign of the rejection of the political status quo.

    Despite the criticism of Brussels, the Demos report found there to be "little support in most countries for leaving the EU," while noting that in all countries surveyed except for France, citizens regarded globalization as having a positive impact on their lives.

    Sophie Gaston, head of international projects at Demos, said there was much uncertainty over the future of liberal values and international institutions like the EU.

    "The picture painted by the research is certainly cause for concern for those who would like to see Europe, and a post-Brexit United Kingdom, remain both internally cohesive and open to the world.

    "There is no doubt that we are living through a transition that feels cataclysmic in nature — disruptive, challenging and potentially dangerous. But the question as to whether this is the beginning or the end of something has not yet been decided," Sophie Gaston said.

    "It is important that European governments, and the European Union itself, do not succumb to reactive policy-making and short-term thinking to try to 'stem the tide' of populism, nationalism and authoritarianism," she added.

      avatar
      marcanhalt
      This "union" will break up into more than the 28 pieces that make it up today. Europe will rival the revival of the Roman Empire; count on it.
    • Reply
      Hermes
      Liberalism has to be supressed by any means.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Flip
      what is this talk about liberal values?
      Liberals do not have any values period
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

