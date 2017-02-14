UK Chancellor Urges Private Sector to Join Government's Cybersecurity Efforts

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II is expected to officially open the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), an arm of the UK Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ). The facility's purpose is to tackle cyberattacks against the UK infrastructure and to ensure security of the country's segment of Internet through both consultations of citizens and organizations and technological improvement.
The issue of cybersecurity has come under the spotlight in recent years after a number of officials from different states, such as including the United States, Italy and the United Kingdom reported about hacking attacks carried out against the infrastructure of governments and political organizations.
All comments
Show new comments (0)