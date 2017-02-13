Register
    Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill (L), Gerry Adams and Mary Lou McDonald pose for a picture at a Sinn Fein conference on Irish Unity in Dublin, Ireland January 21, 2017

    Sinn Fein Party Tables No Confidence Motion in Irish Gov't in Police Scandal

    © REUTERS/ Clodagh Kilcoyne
    Irish political party Sinn Fein on Monday tabled a motion of no confidence in the government over allegations Irish Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald withheld information from the parliament about the case of police whistleblower Sgt. Maurice McCabe.

    Noirin O'Sullivan
    © Flickr/ An Garda Síochána
    Irish Police Commissioner Refuses to Step Aside Amid Ongoing Corruption Scandal
    BELFAST (Sputnik) The move is the latest development in a long-running scandal about corruption in Ireland’s police force, Garda Siochana, and allegations senior officials ran a smear campaign against McCabe.

    "The government has failed demonstrably and abjectly in its response to the vicious smear campaign waged against Garda whistleblower Sgt. Maurice McCabe. This has endangered the rights of all citizens. The coalition cannot remain in power," Sinn Fein deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald told reporters.

    The no confidence motion, which will be moved in parliament on Wednesday, declares that government ministers failed to protect McCabe’s rights.

    Fitzgerald told parliament on Friday that she had no specific knowledge of a link between Ireland’s Child and Family Agency and the McCabe case until she saw it on a news program Thursday night.

    However, opposition justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan said Sunday that he spoke with Fitzgerald on Wednesday about broadening the inquiry to include the Child and Family Agency file.

    Opposition party Fianna Fail said Sunday it would abstain from the vote, which may allow the Fine Gael-led government to survive.

