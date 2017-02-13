Russian Investigators Say Evidence Received of Kiev Using Tactical Missiles

Russia's envoy to OSCE Alexander Lukashevich pointed out on Friday the redeployment of heavy weaponry, tanks and Tochka-U systems by Kiev amid the latest escalation.
"Irrefutable evidence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine applying weapons of mass destruction — Tochka-U tactical missile systems — against civilians in armed conflict has been obtained and documented," committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.
