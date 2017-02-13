Russian Investigators Say Evidence Received of Kiev Using Tactical Missiles

© AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka No Alternatives to Minsk Deal on Ukraine - President Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Russian Investigative Committee said Monday it received evidence of Ukrainian forces deploying Tochka-U (SS-21 Scarab) tactical missiles against the civilian population in eastern Ukraine.

Russia's envoy to OSCE Alexander Lukashevich pointed out on Friday the redeployment of heavy weaponry, tanks and Tochka-U systems by Kiev amid the latest escalation.

"Irrefutable evidence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine applying weapons of mass destruction — Tochka-U tactical missile systems — against civilians in armed conflict has been obtained and documented," committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

