Register
13:59 GMT +312 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Migrants wait to board buses to temporary shelters in Paris, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016

    Refugees in France to Study Peculiarities of Relationships Between Men and Women

    © REUTERS/ Thibault Camus
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 13311

    France's National Association for Adult Vocational Training (AFPA) has launched online courses aimed at smoothing the process of social integration for incoming refugees. The courses are designed to introduce basic "republican values" of the Fifth Republic, including the "peculiarities of relationships between men and women."

    Migrants sit in their tents at a makeshift migrant camp on a street near the metro stations of Jaures and Stalingrad in Paris, France, October 28, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    Fillon: France Should Introduce Annual Caps on Migrants Regulated by Parliament
    The National Association for Adult Vocational Training (Association nationale pour le Formation Professionnelle des Adultes in French, AFPA) for adult job seekers and employees has recently launched a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) aimed at making it easier for incoming migrants to integrate into society.

    The online program is not only set to help migrants study the national language to be able to find employment in the future, but is also to promote what it calls basic "republican values" of the Fifth Republic, including the "peculiarities of relationships between men and women."

    The French language course, created by AFPA, is free of charge and is partially translated into English, Arabic, Pushtu (spoken in Afghanistan) and Dari (the variety of the Persian language also spoken in Afghanistan).

    The program is available to 1,345 migrants, refugees and asylum seekers who have been living in the AFPA refugee centers since autumn of 2015. It will be soon available to other associations and organizations which provide assistance to migrants, according to the association's press release.

    "This is the first program of this type, nothing of the kind has been ever available before," Pascale Gérard, Director of Partnerships and Diversity for AFPA, told France 24 channel.

    The online course consists of 30 entry-level lessons which will take up to 6 weeks to learn and is designed for recently arrived migrants. Its purpose is simply to teach the basics of French – to be able to introduce oneself and be able to use the country's major services, such as transportation, for example.

    It took three months to set up and launch the program, Gérard said.

    Migrants prepare their food outside shelters in a muddy field called the Grande-Synthe jungle, near Dunkirk, northern France
    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier
    'They Don't Listen': France Helps Migrants But Forgets About Its Own Homeless
    Thanks to this program, the refugees will be able to overcome the first and the most important barrier towards their integration into French society and will be able to find employment. The online course will also be useful to companies which employ workers with poor knowledge of French – such as construction companies, says the official website of the association.

    AFPA representatives also explained why they have chosen to make it an online course: the majority of the refugees are digital native, i.e. born after the introduction of digital technologies and spend much time on their smartphones.

    "The idea was to set up an instrument of self-education which will provide an opportunity to learn French at your own pace, doing one and the same exercise as many times as needed," Pascale Gérard explained.

    The peculiarity of the course is that it contains exercises regarding basic "republican values," she further explained, the purpose of which is to "understand the fundamental principles" of the host country.

    "There is a video about the relationship between men and women," she noted.

    The whole course will be available in March. After completing the course, students will receive a certificate on "successful learning", which is a "magic key" to world of employment, she finally stated.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    France to Fulfill Promise to Host 30,000 Migrants Under EU Plan – Hollande
    France Reluctant to Host More Migrants in Fear of Islamization – Lawmaker
    Tags:
    French language, education, integration, migrants, refugee, France, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sweet Couture: Models Parade in Chocolate Oufits at a Brussels Fair
    Sweet Couture: Models Parade in Chocolate Outfits at Brussels Fair
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok