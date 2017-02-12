Register
10:56 GMT +312 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian hacker bear

    UK's GCHQ Reveals 'a Step Change in Russian Aggression in Cyberspace'

    © Flickr/ Sunny Ripert
    Europe
    Get short URL
    124711

    A top official from Britain's Government Communications Headquarters described how those horrible, terrible (and probably imaginary) pro-Russian hackers changed their aggressive strategy.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The cyberattacks carried out by hackers allegedly affiliated with Russia against targets in the Western countries have seen a "step change" in recent years, Ciaran Martin, head of the GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), said Sunday.

    "Over the last two years there has been a step change in Russian aggression in cyber-space. Part of that step change has been a series of attacks on political institutions, political parties, parliamentary organisations and that’s all very well evidenced by our international partners and widely accepted," Martin said, as quoted by The Sunday Times, adding that UK agencies had ample experience detecting and managing such attacks.

    Empty Classroom
    © Flickr/ Karen Apricot
    California Assemblyman Wants Schools to Teach ‘Russian Hacking’ of US Election
    He added that the increase in the so-called Russian aggression in cyberspace had been caused by the Kremlin's attempts to "assert power and influence against the West."

    The issue of cybersecurity and Moscow's alleged involvement in hacking attacks has come under the spotlight in recent months after a number of officials from different countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States, reported about hacking attacks carried out against the infrastructure of governments and international organizations.

    Related:

    New Invisible 'File-Less' Cyber Malware Poses 'Unique Worldwide Threat'
    US Army Mulls Direct Commissioning for Uniformed Cyber Officers
    Moscow Denies Reports of Involvement in Cyberattacks on Italian Foreign Ministry
    Debate on Russia's Alleged Cyberattacks Based on 'Unsubstantiated Speculations'
    Tags:
    hacking, British Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), Ciaran Martin, Britain, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      I guess the rhetoric which is simply BS propaganda to move towards a complete internet ban against Russia which will start with lesser forms of censorship the rhetoric is a propaganda campaign to gather public support towards such a move, fat chance of public ever supporting a restriction or banning of access to the internet.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sweet Couture: Models Parade in Chocolate Oufits at a Brussels Fair
    Sweet Couture: Models Parade in Chocolate Outfits at Brussels Fair
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok