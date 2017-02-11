Polish Interior Minister Urged to Resign After PM Injured in Car Accident

© AFP 2016/ Stephane De Sakutin Polish PM Injured in Car Accident Near Krakow

WARSAW (Sputnik) — Late on Friday, a car accidentally crashed into the prime minister’s motorcade, leaving Szydlo, her driver and a member of the Government Protection Bureau injured.

"This is the third serious accident including the country’s most important officials over the past year. This comes from the policy of [Interior Minister] Mariusz Blaszczak who has fired all the professionals the Government Protection Bureau," PO’s leader Slawomir Neumann said at a press conference.

According to the lawmaker, the interior minister carries personal responsibility for the protection of the government’s top officials.

"We hope that Blaszczak will resign with honor. We call for an immediate meeting of joint commissions on interior affairs and national defense in order to investigate the latest events," Neumann added.

In January, several vehicles from Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz’s motorcade got into an accident, with two people being hospitalized. The minister himself was not injured. In November, a motorcade including Szydlo, ministers of foreign affairs, defense, sports and family, labor and social policy, had an accident in Israel. In March 2016, the car with Polish President Andrzej Duda had an accident as well, the president was not injured.