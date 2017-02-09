Fifth Night of Paris Protests Against Police Violence Results in 28 Arrests

PARIS (Sputnik) — The unrest took place in Aulnay-sous-Bois, Tremblay-en-France, Le Blanc-Mesnil, and Villepinte communes of Paris.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, two protesters were sentenced to imprisonment for a period of six months, and three others received suspended sentences on Wednesday.

Anglophone friends: If you're wondering what's happening in France with the hashtag #justicepourtheo… — #JusticePourTheo (@calamitysis) February 5, 2017

​The unrest was provoked by the incident that took place last week, when the police detained and violently beat a 22-year-old named Theo, allegedly connected to drug dealing. On Sunday, one of the police officers was charged with rape, and three of his colleagues with deliberate violence.