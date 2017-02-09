Five Youth Sentenced to 6 Months Amid Protests in Paris Suburbs

PARIS (Sputnik) – Two of the youth were sentenced to six months in prison without warrant, the other three received six-month sentences with suspension, Le Monde said on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, a sixth person charged with "unlawful assembly with weapons and voluntary violence" was released.

In total, over two dozen people were arrested this week amid protests against police misconduct during an incident that took place last week, when a 22-year-old named Theo, allegedly involved in drug dealing, was detained and violently beat by law enforcement.

Protests in Aulnay-sous-Bois have spilled over to neighboring communes, as well as to central Paris.