Four Danes Arrested for Attempted Murder of Afghan Teenager

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Four Danish teenagers have been arrested for attempting to burn a 16-year-old Afghan teen alive, local media reported Tuesday, citing police.

The four Danes, aged 15 and 16, attacked the Afghan teenager by throwing a burning gasoline-filled bottle at him, The Local media outlet reported. The victim suffered serious burns and reportedly remains in critical condition.

© AP Photo/ Rasmus Thau Riddersh Second Shooting Shakes Denmark: One Killed, Two Injured in Synagogue Attack

There was no indication that the incident could be considered a hate crime, the outlet said, and rather seems to be the result of a conflict between the five teenagers.

The four suspects attended their preliminary trial in Denmark's Horsens earlier in the day.