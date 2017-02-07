Four Danes Arrested for Attempted Murder of Afghan Teenager

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Four Danish teenagers have been arrested for attempting to burn a 16-year-old Afghan teen alive, local media reported Tuesday, citing police.
The four Danes, aged 15 and 16, attacked the Afghan teenager by throwing a burning gasoline-filled bottle at him, The Local media outlet reported. The victim suffered serious burns and reportedly remains in critical condition.
The four suspects attended their preliminary trial in Denmark's Horsens earlier in the day.
