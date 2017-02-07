Register
07 February 2017
    Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov.

    Ukraine's Interior Minister Avakov Admits Country in Dire Need of Reality Check

    Ukraine's Interior Minister Arsen Avakov declared that the country’s main problems stem from its intellectual elite and populist politicians.

    Oliver Stone Urges Trump to Declassify Documents on Origins of Ukraine Crisis
    In a rather surprising deviation from casting the blame for domestic issues on foreign actors, Avakov instead focused his attention on Ukraine's homegrown intellectual elite.

    According to the minister, "lies, speculation and manipulation" have produced a new reality, a reality of the "destroyers and lazy parasites."

    "This is a diagnosis of the country’s intellectual elite’s sickness. A cancerous growth of a parallel reality, the inability of the society and politicians to cleanse themselves of the sweet stench of populism, the inability to join forces to tackle real problems facing us – this is the biggest woe the country is facing today. The populism of the major political forces leads to frustration among the population – overblown expectations and disappointment caused by their inadequate implementation in reality – a poison that methodically spreads through all of us. And both the politicians in power and the opposition forces contribute to it," Avakov wrote on his Facebook page.

    He further warned against the "homegrown and foreign messiahs" who tell people how bad things really are but offer no actual solutions to the problem.

    In order to overcome this malady Ukraine needs "a triumph of common sense and a dictatorship of the real postulates of survival and development." Instead of deluding themselves, Avakov believes that people need to understand exactly which measures are required to make the country prosperous, and accept responsibility for their actions.

    "Each and every last one of us must do this, transform (our) consciousness and actions," the minister added.

    In December 2016 IMF’s mission chief for Ukraine, Ron Van Rooden warned that it will take Kiev a generation to come near the Central European economy even if the country’s GDP growth rate increases by five percent. The statement released by the IMF mission pointed out that while the Ukrainian economy is apparently showing signs of recovery, the nation’s per capita GDP remains at the second lowest in Central and Eastern Europe.

      marcanhalt
      Finally! a reason to hope in Ukraine's future; whenever that is..
      Mitach2002
      How long until another overthrow of their government.
      Serves the fools right for having thrown out their first government, now they've got the elite in there just stuffing their pockets.
    Ok