© AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka Donetsk Warns of Provocation by Kiev Forces in Mariupol

DONETSK (Sputnik) — Monitors from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (SMM) have registered the use of banned heavy weaponry along the contact line in southern Donbass region, SMM Principal Deputy Chief Monitor Alexander Hug said Monday.

According to Hug, the areas to the north and northwest of the Kiev-controlled city of Mariupol have become again conflict "hot spots," where banned weaponry, including multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), is being used.

Hug also noted a new spike in ceasefire violations by both sides of the Ukrainian conflict near the towns of Avdiivka and Yasinovataya.