Le Pen to Remain Presidential Candidate Despite Possible Prosecution

“Le Pen will remain presidential candidate if the prosecution is launched against her, “ Philippot told the radio station.
Last week, Le Pen refused to pay back to the European Parliament the money spent on the salary of her cabinet chief Catherine Griset. The European Union claims that Le Pen misused the money, because Griset was supposed to work in locations in Brussels or Strasbourg, while she mostly worked in the National Front headquarters in Paris.
Most recent polls indicate that the National Front leader is set to move on to the second round of the elections where she will face either The Republicans' Francois Fillon or independent Emmanuel Macron.
The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the second one will take place on May 7.
