21:10 GMT +306 February 2017
    French Front National (National Front - FN) far-right party's President, European MP and candidate for the 2017 French Presidential elections Marine Le Pen adjusts her headphones as she attends a debate on the conclusions of the European Council meeting on October 20-21 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on October 26, 2016

    Le Pen to Remain Presidential Candidate Despite Possible Prosecution

    © AFP 2016/ FREDERICK FLORIN
    Europe
    0 39 0 0

    Leader of the far-right National Front party Marine Le Pen will remain presidential candidate of the party if the prosecution is launched against her, according to National Front Vice President Florian Philippot.

    France's National Front political party head Marine Le Pen arrives to attend a news conference at the party headquarters in Nanterre near Paris February 6, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    Out! France's Le Pen Calls to Deport Dual Citizens Posing Threat to National Security
    PARIS (Sputnik) — Leader of the far-right National Front party Marine Le Pen will remain the party's presidential candidate in the upcoming presidential election in France, even if authorities decide to prosecute her over allegedly misusing funds provided by the European Union, National Front Vice President Florian Philippot said in an interview to the BFMTV radio station Monday.

    “Le Pen will remain presidential candidate if the prosecution is launched against her, “ Philippot told the radio station.

    Last week, Le Pen refused to pay back to the European Parliament the money spent on the salary of her cabinet chief Catherine Griset. The European Union claims that Le Pen misused the money, because Griset was supposed to work in locations in Brussels or Strasbourg, while she mostly worked in the National Front headquarters in Paris.

    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader, delivers a statement on U.S. election results at the party headquarters in Nanterre, France, November 9, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    Exit Schengen, Fight Extremism: Le Pen Outlines Presidential Election Program
    The EU Parliament may launch a procedure against Le Pen, which will make it possible to deduct approximately a half of the amount from the next payments to the lawmaker until the expenditure is paid back.

    Most recent polls indicate that the National Front leader is set to move on to the second round of the elections where she will face either The Republicans' Francois Fillon or independent Emmanuel Macron.

    The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the second one will take place on May 7.

