Kremlin: No Such Thing as Russia-Ukraine Conflict

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – There is no such thing as a conflict between Russia and Ukraine, there is only an internal crisis taking place in Ukraine’s southeast, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"As far as the phrasing regarding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, there is no conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Donbass is exclusively an intra-Ukrainian conflict," Peskov told reporters.

According to the official, Moscow would welcome a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Petro Poroshenko and Donald Trump, respectively, "if it were to contribute to the resolution of this intra-Ukrainian conflict."