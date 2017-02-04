Italian Rescuers Find Group of Seven Skiers Hit by Avalanche in Alps

ROME (Sputnik) — Italian rescuers on Saturday found a group of seven skiers hit by avalanche in the Alps, including two people who got various injuries, a spokesperson of the Alpine Rescue Service told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the group of skiers was hit by an avalanche in the Sella Nevea mountain pass in the northeastern Italian province of Udine.

"There were seven people, five of them safe and sound. One has suffered minor injuries, one more is in serious condition," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that all the skiers were the Italian nationals.

This is not the first group of people struck by avalanches in Italy in 2017. On January 18, the avalanche hit the Rigopiano hotel in the Italian eastern region of Abruzzo, killing 29 people.