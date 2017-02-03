Norway to Buy New Submarines From Germany

The broadcaster specified that Soreide did not indicate the exact number of submarines, however, the Long Term Plan for the Norwegian Armed Forces mentioned that the state had intended to buy four submarines.
The Netherlands and Poland also plan to buy the type-212 submarines and negotiate the matter with Norway, the broadcaster added.
The broadcaster noted that the submarines of the type were already used in Germany and Italy.
In mid-December, the German company handed over the first out of four ordered submarines to Egypt.
