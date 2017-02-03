Call Between Stoltenberg, Russian Pranksters is Fake - NATO Spokeswoman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The audio file published in Russian media of a telephone conversation between NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and pranksters posing as Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is fake, as no such a call has ever happened, NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said Friday.

"#Russian audio of an alleged call btwn #NATO SG @jensstoltenberg & President @poroshenko is a fake. No such call took place," Lungescu said on Twitter.

​Earlier in the day, media published an audio where a pair of notorious Russian phone pranksters known as Vladimir Kuznetsov (Vovan) and Alexei Stolyarov (Lexus) had managed to trick Stoltenberg, posing as the Ukrainian leader.

Media reported that during the conversation, Stoltenberg allegedly said, in particular, that Ukraine had not implemented the necessary reforms in order to apply for joining NATO and could not count on joining the Alliance within two years.