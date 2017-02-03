French MoD Immediately Returns to Paris Amid Louvre Attack

PARIS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, a French serviceman opened fire against an armed attacker near the Carrousel du Louvre shopping center in the center of Paris. The attacker and one of the officers were reportedly wounded. According to local police, the assailant shouted "Allah Akbar."

According to the BFMTV channel, Le Drian will pay a visit to the hospital where the wounded officer was delivered to.

French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said earlier on Friday that the attack on a French serviceman in central Paris was "of a terrorist nature."