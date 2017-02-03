French PM Classifies Attack on Serviceman in Paris as 'of Terrorist Nature'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, the serviceman opened fire against an attacker near the Carrousel du Louvre shopping center in Paris. The attacker was reportedly wounded. According to local police, the assailant shouted "Allah Akbar."

The incident was "clearly of a terrorist nature," Cazeneuve said, as quoted by The Local portal.

The French Interior Ministry said that a woman was also arrested at the scene, yet it was not clear whether she was involved.