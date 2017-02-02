Register
00:57 GMT +303 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A German air force Tornado jet takes off from the German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel, northern Germany December 10, 2015

    Germany Refuses to Share Intelligence With Turkey, Fearing Its Use Against Kurds

    © REUTERS/ Fabian Bimmer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    138763

    The German Defense Ministry has announced that it will decline to share recently-collected intelligence with Turkey, for fear that Ankara will use the information in its military campaign against the Kurds.

    Berlin’s military jets, operating out of Turkey’s Incirlik air base, gathered reconnaissance photos as part of a global coalition fighting Daesh. Though Ankara is a member of this coalition, Germany has refused them unfiltered access to the images. 

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Angela Merkel
    © AFP 2016/ JOHN MACDOUGALL
    Muslim Spy Scandal Deepens Rift Between Germany and Turkey

    Germany’s military follows strict protocol with handling intelligence making sure it is only given "solely to the anti-Islamic State coalition" and that it is not being used for other purposes.

    Spiegel Online reported that the Turkish military has threatened German diplomats that Ankara will not approve improvements at Incirlik until they are given full access to the high-definition images.

    This tension comes amid already-strained relations between Turkey and Germany, an issue that came to the surface after the German parliament voted to recognize the Armenian Genocide in June 2016, a sore subject for the administration of Turkish President Recip Erdogan.

    Ankara recalled its ambassador to Germany as a result, and Chancellor Angela Merkel said at the time that "There is a lot that binds Germany to Turkey and even if we have a difference of opinion on an individual matter, the breadth of our links, our friendship, our strategic ties, is great." 

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, offers his hand to shake hands with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel (File)
    © AP Photo/ Tolga Bozoglu
    Tensions Between Turkey, Germany Risks 'Backfiring at the Entire EU'

    Edward Nalbandian, the Armenian Foreign Minister, praised the Bundestag’s decision, saying "Germany's valuable contribution not only to the international recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide, but also to the universal fight for the prevention of genocides [and] crimes against humanity."

    Germany, in considering moving the reconnaissance jets from the Turkish base late last year, saw its relationship with Ankara grew testy. 

    Incirlik Air Base
    © Sputnik/ Hikmet Durgun
    Germany to Invest $65Mln to Build Infrastructure in Turkey's Incirlik Airbase

    Berlin has also been very critical of Turkey’s crackdown on dissidents following the failed coup in July 2016, and Ankara has accused Germany of housing Kurdish militants.

    On Tuesday Merkel and Erdogan for the first time since the coup attempting to try to help the countries’ relationship, and discuss the importance of working together against terrorism.

    Merkel told reporters, "With the (attempted) putsch, we saw how the Turkish people stood up for democracy and for the rules of democracy," speaking on the issue of press freedom she added, "In such a time of profound political upheaval, everything must be done to continue to protect the separation of powers and above all freedom of opinion and the diversity of society."

    Related:

    Dublin Rules Reversal, Germany Sends Asylum Seekers Back to Greece
    Two Men Detained in Germany Over Storing Explosives May Have Links to Nazi Group
    Daesh Terrorists Destroy Myth of Germany's Indestructible Leopard 2 Tank
    Muslim Students in Germany Do Not Believe in Evolution
    Fencing Unfairly: Germany Begrudges Trump's Wall While Barricading Russia
    Tags:
    intelligence gathering, reconnaissance flights, German Defense Ministry, German Bundestag, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Angela Merkel, Turkey, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Kemalist77
      she afraid for pkk not kurds. so why majorty of Turks saw germany as terrorist supporter and liar. I hope our goverment shut down incirlik air base.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Travel the World Virtually With National Geographic’s Photo Contest Finalists
    Travel the World Virtually With National Geographic's Photo Contest Finalists
    The Expulsion
    The Expulsion
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok