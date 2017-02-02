The Week According to UKIP: Misspent EU Money and Empty Properties

According to London newspaper The Guardian, Farage and MEP Raymond Finch will be made to repay US$84,000 in wages paid to their joint assistant. Three other assistants who worked for UKIP's current leader Paul Nuttall are also being investigated.

How did he manage to catch Farage turning up to work? Was there a debate on UKIP giving back the public money they stole? https://t.co/d8Y57tkFgH — Oisin (@OisinDubai) February 2, 2017

It's also emerged that Nigel Farage's wife could be caught up in the dodgy payments as she was paid as an MEP assistant while she also managed her husband's office for UKIP.

But Britain's far-right populist party denies the allegations, a spokesperson said: "We have been here since 1999 and have scrupulously applied the rules of the European parliament with very few problems."

UKIP for you — when shock jock Nigel Farage and his chums did bother to turn up, it appears it was to scam the European Parliament pic.twitter.com/aMVU4wazR1 — Jo Phillips (@joglasg) February 1, 2017

"We are appealing each and every one of the allegations that have been made," UKIP's spokesperson said.

A candidate being attacked for being prepared to move to his constituency must be a first… 😀 — Paul Nuttall (@paulnuttallukip) February 2, 2017

It's not turning out to be a very successful week for UKIP, back in Britain, the party's leader Paul Nuttall is facing further scrutiny after allegedly giving a false address on his official nomination paper for the forthcoming by-election in Stoke on Trent.

Inside the empty Stoke house which Paul Nuttall claimed is his "home", and which will appear on ballot papers as such pic.twitter.com/RR7upTW2Ek — Michael Crick (@MichaelLCrick) February 1, 2017

Nuttell claimed he was already living at "65 Oxford Street," an address with has been found to be empty and not actually where he lives at the moment.

According to Electoral Commission rules: "The candidate's full home address, must, by law, be included on the nomination form. You should advise candidates that business addresses are not legally permitted. If any detail of the home address is wrong or omitted, the nomination is not automatically invalid if the description of the place is such as to be commonly understood."

Breaking Electoral Commission in Britain rules can result in jail.