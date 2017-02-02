Register
03 February 2017
    United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) interim leader Nigel Farage (R) embraces newly elected leader Paul Nuttall, in London, Britain November 28, 2016

    The Week According to UKIP: Misspent EU Money and Empty Properties

    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    Europe
    29851

    UKIP's current leader Paul Nuttall and former frontman Nigel Farage could face US$626,000 in fines over allegations that they misused European Union money. Both politicians and six other UKIP MEP's have been accused of breaking EU rules by claiming EU money while working for a national party.

    According to London newspaper The Guardian, Farage and MEP Raymond Finch will be made to repay US$84,000 in wages paid to their joint assistant. Three other assistants who worked for UKIP's current leader Paul Nuttall are also being investigated.

    It's also emerged that Nigel Farage's wife could be caught up in the dodgy payments as she was paid as an MEP assistant while she also managed her husband's office for UKIP.

    But Britain's far-right populist party denies the allegations, a spokesperson said: "We have been here since 1999 and have scrupulously applied the rules of the European parliament with very few problems."

    "We are appealing each and every one of the allegations that have been made," UKIP's spokesperson said.

    It's not turning out to be a very successful week for UKIP, back in Britain, the party's leader Paul Nuttall is facing further scrutiny after allegedly giving a false address on his official nomination paper for the forthcoming by-election in Stoke on Trent.

    Nuttell claimed he was already living at "65 Oxford Street," an address with has been found to be empty and not actually where he lives at the moment.

    According to Electoral Commission rules: "The candidate's full home address, must, by law, be included on the nomination form. You should advise candidates that business addresses are not legally permitted. If any detail of the home address is wrong or omitted, the nomination is not automatically invalid if the description of the place is such as to be commonly understood."

    Breaking Electoral Commission in Britain rules can result in jail.  

    All comments

    • Reply
      Angus Gallagher

      A delightful review lol. Labour is the most corrupt party in Europe. Ballot stuffing in immigrant communities can result in a prison sentence, too. The good news is it's numpties like this who have turned Labour into an embarrasing shambles. This article has got to be a parody piece. Is it the SNP? Is it a Corbynista? Who cares! It's brilliant. Grotesque but brilliant.
    • Reply
      Jonathan Ferguson
      Maybe the unelected, unaccountable Swiss gnomes appeared out of nowhere and carried off his house in their magic swag bags, replacing it with a dud house that nobody lived in!

      It must be...

      #SomethingDoWithTheEU

      No idea what, but...

      #IHaveMySuspicions

      ***

      #sarcasm
