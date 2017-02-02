Thousands of Romanians Protesting in Bucharest Against Changes in Criminal Code

Vimeo / Mihai Doarna Romanians Rally Against Government's Plan to Pardon Certain Prisoners

CHISINAU (Sputnik) – At midnight local time on Wednesday, there were some 4,500 people in front of the palace, which serves as the headquarters for the country’s prime minister and his cabinet, Romania Insider said. In the early hours of Thursday, there were 10,000 people in the Victoriei Square.

Police reportedly used tear gas against the protesters after they threw firecrackers and smoke bombs at law enforcement officers.

Emergency situations official Raed Arafat said as cited by CTV on Wednesday that two police officers and two protesters were injured in the clashes. According to CTV, at least one person was detained.

On Tuesday, the government, formed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), approved the amendments to the country’s Criminal Code on pardons and amnesties for certain prisoners. The decision triggered protests across the country with people demanding the resignation of the government led by Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu.

The prisoners affected by the controversial amendments are those over 60 years old, pregnant women and parents of small children, regardless of their charges, as well as those who are sentenced for less than five years, excluding the people convicted for criminal and sexual offense.

Romania’s opposition parties, Save Romania Union (USR) and the National Liberal Party (PNL), said on Wednesday that they were both filing a no-confidence motion against the government of the country over the amendments.