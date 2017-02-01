Register
19:56 GMT +301 February 2017
Live
    Search
    The Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament, London, UK.

    UK Politicians Anguishing Over Brexit Fallout With British Public

    © Flickr/ Giorgos Vintzileos
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 3030

    Members of the UK Parliament voting on the terms of leaving the European Union following the referendum which mandated a 'Brexit' are divided on how the see the post-Brexit world, Sputnik has been told.

    The UK voted to leave the EU, in an In-Out referendum held June 23, 2016 and members of parliament (MPs) are due to vote, February 1, on the mechanism to trigger Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon — which opens negotiations over how Britain will leave the EU and what its new trading and political relationship will be.

    However, a new survey by The UK in a Changing Europe and The Mile End Institute, Queen Mary University of London has found, that there are significant differences between Leave and Remain MPs in what they want out of the negotiations as Britain leaves the EU.

    ​The question boils down to: what did most people in Britain mean by "leaving the EU"? Did it mean "hard" Brexit — pulling out of every single institution and agency of the EU? Or did it mean taking back some powers to Westminster, while also continuing to trade — whether as a single market or customs union — with their erstwhile partners? MPs are divided on what they think the public voted for in a referendum, the result of which many did not expect.

    "What struck me about it was MPs who voted to leave the European Union (EU) were pretty certain about what they wanted. They wanted to control immigration at almost all costs. That was more important to them than staying in the single market, for example," Professor Philip Cowley of Queen Mary University of London told Sputnik.

    "What's interesting about the MPs who voted to remain, was that they are much more varied in their responses, in terms of how they deal with the process of leaving and the bargains and trade-offs that are going to be necessary in leaving.

    "They would prefer to stay in the single market and pay money into the EU budget to carry on staying in or to not restrict immigration as much, but they are nowhere near as certain in that view as the 'leaver' MPs are," Prof. Cowley told Sputnik.

    ​Of MPs who voted to leave the EU, 72 percent prioritize controlling immigration or not paying into the EU budget over retaining access to the single market. MPs who voted to remain in the EU, however, are more divided, with under half prioritizing access to the single market over either immigration control or paying into the EU budget, with the rest taking a variety of different positions.

    "The issue is what [MPs] think constitutes honestly respecting the referendum result. It's clear that MPs have a more relaxed view on this than the public. In particular, when it comes to paying money for access to the EU in order to receive services or access to the market.

    "The majority of the public, in earlier survey work, say that would not count as leaving the EU. Only a minority of MPs think that would not count as leaving the EU. It's clear that some of this is a way of respecting the result, whilst continuing to have access to the EU. But it's not clear that the public would not think that," Prof. Cowley told Sputnik.

    British voters in the EU referendum.
    © Sputnik/
    British voters in the EU referendum.

    Out of Touch?

    The polling found MPs overwhelmingly expected the Remain camp to win and MPs claim to have been taken by surprise by the referendum result. Under a quarter (22 percent) thought the result would be a Leave victory; 8 percent thought it was too close to call, whilst 69 percent expected the Remain camp to win.

    "One of the key findings of this is that how different MPs are to the public. We know from the way they publicly said how they voted [in the referendum] and form this survey, that somewhere over three quarters of MPs voted to stay in the EU. And we know a majority of the public did not. That's, in a sense, what's driving so much of the debate [on Brexit].

    "It's so anguished. A large number of MPs — quite possibly a majority — are going to end up voting for something with which they adamantly disagree. Not something that is going to be minor, or trivial. Something which they think is going to have catastrophic consequences for the country. But they feel they have to, because of the referendum," he said.

    Related:

    Ex-British Top EU Diplomat Predicts 'Humongous Fist Fight' Over Brexit
    UK Intends to Adopt EU Free Trade Deals With 40 Countries Post-Brexit
    N Ireland Special Status Irrelevant Amid Brexit - UK Secretary of State
    Is Scottish Independence Now Inevitable After Brexit?
    UK Lawmaker Warns of Riots If Brexit Bill Blocked in Parliament
    Tags:
    Hard Brexit, post-Brexit, trade links, trade agreements, trade deal, Brexit, EU membership, European Commission, European Parliament, European Council, European Union, Theresa May, Europe, United Kingdom, Brussels, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Rise and Shine, Frosty Moscow! Russian Capital Enters the Last Month of Winter
    Rise and Shine, Frosty Moscow! Russian Capital Enters the Last Month of Winter
    Anti-China Mood, Huh?
    Undeclared War?
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok