Moldovan Supreme Court Returns Ex-Romania President's Lawsuit Against Dodon

CHISINAU (Sputnik) — Moldova's Supreme Court of Justice (SCJ) returned to former Romanian President Traian Basescu a suit against the country's head Igor Dodon, who revoked Basescu's Moldovan citizenship, to be filed to Chisinau court, SCJ's press-secretary Valentin Lastavetski told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The SCJ's plenum examined an appeal made by Basescu, but not in a substantial manner. The judges returned Basescu's lawsuit to appeal to the court of Chisinau," Lastavetski said.

The ruling, however, does not exclude claim's return to the court for re-examination.

Basescu, who was president of Romania from 2004 to 2014, was granted Moldovan citizenship by then Moldovan President Nicolae Timofti seven months ago and stripped of it earlier in January by Moldova’s new leader Igor Dodon.

Dodon accused Basescu of refusing to recognize Moldova’s statehood and speaking in favor of its annexation by Romania, which has been laying claims to the ex-Soviet republic for decades. Basescu has been a vocal supporter of restoring Romania within its 1939 borders.

According to Basescu's lawyer, revoking of the citizenship contradicted country's legislation and European Convention on Nationality. Dodon, in his turn, said that Basescu may re-submit a request to receive the Moldovan citizenship.