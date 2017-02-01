Contact Group on Ukraine Drafts Plan to Stop Escalation of Violence in Donbass

© Sputnik/ Irina Gerashchenko German Media Suspects Kiev of Deliberately Fueling Conflict in Donbass to Prevent Lifting of Anti-Russia Sanctions

MINSK (Sputnik) — The document, preliminary dubbed as "An appeal to stop hostilities around the Donetsk airport, Avdiivka and Yasinovataya," calls on all sides of the conflict to adhere to unconditional ceasefire, and withdraw heavy weaponry from the separation line as stipulated by the Minsk agreements.

The Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) will be responsible for coordinating the implementation of the proposed measures while the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) will monitor the compliance with the document.