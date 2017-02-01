Register
18:25 GMT +301 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Cottages where people lived destroyed by shelling in Gorlovka in Donbass

    ICRC Ukraine Offers to Be Intermediary in Country's East Conflict

    © Sputnik/ Irina Gerashchenko
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 4410

    ICRC's delegation in Eastern Ukraine on Wednesday offered to act as a mediator in the conflict amid intensified hostilities.

    US President Donald Trump shows his signature on executive orders alongside US Defense Secretary James Mattis and US Vice President Muike Pence on January 27, 2017, at the Pentagon in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2016/ MANDEL NGAN
    ICRC Insists on Non-Discrimination Toward Refugees in Wake of Trump’s Immigration Order
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Ukraine on Wednesday offered to act as an intermediary in the conflict in the east of the country amid intensified hostilities.

    "We're ready to act as a neutral intermediary to protect civilians & infrastructure needed for their survival on both sides of contact line," the committee posted on its official Twitter account.

    ​The situation near the industrial town of Avdiivka and neighboring Yasynuvata has been tense for several days, with civilians deprived of running water, central heating and electricity. The Ukrainian forces and Donbas militia are accusing each other of raising the tensions.

    On Tuesday, spokesman for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Alexander Motuzyanik said that three Ukrainian officers had been killed and 24 were injured over the past 24 hours in the eastern Ukraine hostilities. While Deputy Defense Minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Eduard Basurin said at least six people had died, 13 others had been wounded as result of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attacks on the DPR territory in the last 24 hours.

    In February 2015, Ukrainian authorities in Kiev and militias in the eastern part of the country reached a ceasefire following the talks brokered by the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine in Minsk, Belarus.

    Related:

    NATO Calls For Ceasefire in E Ukraine Amid Escalation of Conflict - Chief
    'Smell of Burnt Explosives Hangs Over the City': War Returns to East Ukraine
    France Condemns Renewed Fighting in East Ukraine - Foreign Ministry
    Tags:
    violence, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Avdiivka, Donbass, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Rise and Shine, Frosty Moscow! Russian Capital Enters the Last Month of Winter
    Rise and Shine, Frosty Moscow! Russian Capital Enters the Last Month of Winter
    Trump Fires US Acting Attorney General
    Boiling Point
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok