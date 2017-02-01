Register
15:23 GMT +301 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A Turkish flag flutters atop the Turkish embassy as an Israeli flag is seen nearby, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 26, 2016

    Friends Again? After 6-Year Lull Turkish-Israel Consultations Kick Off in Ankara

    © REUTERS/ Baz Ratner/File Photo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 9120

    Turkey and Israel will hold political consultations for the first time since bilateral relations nosedived in 2010, Anadolu news agency reported.

    The consultations are set to be held in Ankara on February 1.

    Israeli President Reuven Rivlin shakes hands with Turkish ambassador to Israel Kemal Okem during a ceremony of receiving diplomatic credentials at Rivlin official residence in Jerusalem December 12, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
    Turkey's New Ambassador to Israel Submits Credentials to President
    The Turkish delegation is led by Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Umit Yalcin and Israel’s delegation is headed by Yuval Rotem, director general of the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

    In an interview with Sputnik Turkey, former Turkish ambassador in Tel-Aviv Oğuz Çelikkol said that the two countries had already exchanged diplomatic envoys and were currently holding a series of political consultations.

    “The last time we had such consultations was in 2010 and six years after the Mavi Marmara incident [in which Israel Navy commandos killed nine Turks trying to break the blockade of Gaza], we are back at the table again to discuss bilateral and regional issues.”

    He added that the Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Nabi Avci was scheduled to visit Israel and Palestine later this month.

    “We will be focusing on economic cooperation, energy and tourism. We are also going to resume our previous practice of discussing regional problems which used to play an important role in our relations before the crisis,” Oğuz Çelikkol added.

    He also said that it would take some time for the two countries to restore their defense and security cooperation to the pre-crisis level.

    Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump’s full-throated support for Israel and his desire to move the US embassy from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem could create new problems in Israel’s relations with the Palestinians and other countries in the region.

    Oğuz Çelikkol said that he did not expect Washington to fast-track its decision on the US mission’s move to Jerusalem.

    “I don’t think this is going to happen any time soon. My personal experience tells me that tensions in Israeli-Palestinian relations have always reflected on Israel’s relations with Turkey. Any additional frictions between Israel and the Palestinians would seriously impact regional, international and bilateral relations,” Oğuz Çelikkol observed.

    He added that even though the Syrian problem was unlikely to have any direct impact on Israel’s relations with Turkey, it woudl still be on the agenda of the Ankara meeting.

    Engin Altay, deputy leader of the parliamentary faction of the oppiosition Republican People’s Party, was less optimistic about the future of relations between Turkey and Israel.

    “We would like to avoid any tensions in our relations with Israel, of course. Our party is a party of peace and friendship with all countries. But, frankly speaking, I don’t believe that relations between our government, which  acceped $20 million from Israel as compansation for the lives of our countrymen who died during the Mavi Marmara incident, will be developing in perfect harmony and with full regard for the inerest of our country,” Engin Altay said.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Israel Welcomes Turkey’s Ratification of Bilateral Reconciliation Treaty
    Relations between Turkey and Israel soured in May 2010, following the Freedom Flotilla incident when a convoy of six ships, including the Turkish-flagged Mavi Marmara, with humanitarian aid and activists on board, tried to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza.

    The flotilla was stormed by Israeli Navy commandos who killed nine Turks on board the Mavi Marmara. Turkey immediately recalled its ambassador, and expelled Israel’s envoy a year later.

    The two countries finally reached a reconciliation agreement last summer.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Turkey's New Ambassador to Israel Submits Credentials to President
    Forget the Flotilla: Turkey-Israel Relationship Offers Peace, Economic Benefits
    Tags:
    political consultations, compensation, bilateral ties, economic cooperation, Turkish Republican People's Party (CHP), Israeli Navy, Oğuz Çelikkol, Yuval Rotem, Umit Yalcin, Engin Altay, Donald Trump, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Hot Samba Rhythms and Flashflood of Colors: Carnival in Paraguay
    Hot Samba Rhythms and Flashflood of Colors: Carnival in Paraguay
    Trump Fires US Acting Attorney General
    Boiling Point
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok