UN Security Council Calls for Immediate Return to Ceasefire in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The UNSC members expressed grave concern about the dangerous deterioration of the situation in the eastern Ukraine.
"The members of the Security Council called for an immediate return to a ceasefire regime," the statement notes.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete At least Power was not around, stirring the cauldron. I wonder if it will make a major difference? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Let's hope that the UNSc had the windows open to shout out that suggestion, and I call it that because the UNSC seems to have a hard time getting anyone to listen to their resolutions.
anne00marie
marcanhalt