Moscow Probes Shelling of Russian Journalists in Donbass

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Several Russian journalists from RT, NTV and Life TV channels were caught under fire in Donetsk. The journalists have been evacuated, Life's cameraman has been wounded.

"Russia's Investigative Committee is already establishing all the circumstances of the shelling [of the reporters] in the framework of a criminal investigation of the use of prohibited means and methods of warfare. The investigators will check whether the motive behind journalists shelling was Ukrainian side unwillingness to allow an objective media coverage of events in the Donbas," Petrenko said.

The Investigative Committee's spokeswoman added that these facts once again proved that the Ukrainian military systematically violated Minsk agreements.

Earlier in the day, spokesman for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Alexander Motuzyanik said that three Ukrainian officers were killed and 24 were injured over the past 24 hours in the eastern Ukraine hostilities.

Also on Tuesday, Deputy Defense Minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Eduard Basurin said at least six people had died, 13 others had been wounded as result of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attacks on the DPR territory in the past 24 hours.

In February 2015, Ukrainian authorities in Kiev and militias in eastern part of the country reached a ceasefire following the talks brokered by the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine in Minsk, Belarus.