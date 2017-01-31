French National Assembly Searched as Part of Probe Into Fillon’s Wife Fake Job

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Investigators searched the parliament’s administrative offices, where they obtained documents related to Penelope Fillon’s job as a parliamentary assistant to her husband and French The Republicans party lawmaker Marc Joulaud between 1997 and 2012, l’Alsace.fr news portal reported.
On Sunday, Fillon said he would resolutely fight the allegations, adding that he and his wife had submitted the necessary documents, mainly paychecks, to the investigators.
On January 26, Fillon said that he would step down as a candidate if any charges were brought against him personally.
