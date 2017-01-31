Register
31 January 2017
    Stranded Syrian refugees carry their children through a snow storm at a refugee camp north of Athens, Greece January 10, 2017.

    Third Migrant Dies in Greece Within Week Due to Poor Conditions in Refugee Camp

    Third migrant died in Greece within a week due to harsh conditions in a refugee camp, local media reported.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A Pakistani national, aged between 18 and 20, died at the Moria camp on Lesvos island, what was the third lethal case in the past week among the refugees living in tents on the Aegean islands, which were exposed to extremely cold temperatures over last month, the Ekathimerini newspaper reported.

    An Afghani refugee woman and mother of three poses with one of her children in their tent set up on a baseball field at a refugee camp in the Hellinikon Olympic Complex, in a southern Athens suburb, on January 11, 2017.
    'More Solidarity' Needed From EU Over Migrant Crisis in Greece - Avramopoulos
    An Egyptian man aged 22 died on Tuesday, a 46-year-old Syrian national died on Saturday, according to the newspaper.

    In January, human rights organization Human Rights Watch revealed that asylum seekers on the Aegean islands are made to live in tents which are exposed to the cold, damp, and heavy rains and winds. The heavy snow and rain in January have only worsened the already dire conditions.

    Europe is suffering from a massive migration crisis, trying to find a way to tackle the flow of undocumented migrants from the Middle East and North Africa.

    Greece is on the frontline of the refugee crisis, as thousands of people arrive in the Balkan state crossing the Mediterranean in order to seek asylum in the European Union.

      jas
      Pure propaganda as the media attacks Western cultures.
