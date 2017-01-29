Register
14:34 GMT +329 January 2017
Live
    Search
    German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks during a press conference on the 2017's budget in Berlin on March 23, 2016.

    Wolfgang Schaeuble Says Berlin Accepting Thousands of Refugees in 2015 Wrong

    © AFP 2016/ Odd Andersen
    Europe
    Get short URL
    215460

    German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble called Germany's refugee policy in 2015, allowing hundreds of thousands of refugees to enter country "mistake" and stated that the social standards in Germany were much higher than in most European countries, which was why so many refugees fled to the country.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the country's refugee policy in 2015, allowing hundreds of thousands of refugees to enter Germany, was wrong, in an interview with the Welt am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday.

    "We tried to improve many things of what went out of control in 2015… We, politicians, are people and we make mistakes. But at least one can learn from mistakes," Schaeuble said, as quoted by the newspaper.

    Pedestrians, silhouetted in autumnal sunshine, make their way in Stuttgart, Germany, on Tuesday Nov. 29, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Christoph Schmidt/dpa
    Germany's Population Rose by 600,000 in 2016 Due to Migration, Reached 82.8Mln
    Schaeuble noted that the social standards in Germany were much higher than in most European countries, which was why so many refugees fled to the country.

    Germany has been the key destination for thousands of refugees and immigrants coming to Europe since the start of 2015. Some 280,000 refugees came to Germany in 2016, compared to 890,000 arrivals in the previous year, according to the German Interior Ministry. The majority of the asylum seekers are from Syria and Afghanistan.

    Related:

    Germany's Population Rose by 600,000 in 2016 Due to Migration, Reached 82.8Mln
    Migration Crisis Costs Germany Almost $23Bln Annually
    German Police Detain Six Suspects Allegedly Plotting Attacks on Migrants, Jews
    Germany Sends Group of Migrants Back to Afghanistan
    Tags:
    migration, Wolfgang Schaeuble, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Adrienne Adonis
      The African refugees entered Germany because Merkel allowed it to happen and she did not even check their backgrounds ...... As long as these migrants said they were from Syria ( which was an outright lie ) and lied about their age as being a minor ....... Germany asked no questions and let them all in. When the gang rapes and crimes soared in conjunction because of these migrants arrival the police were told to stand down and the media did not report any of these rapists crimes. The people who suffered were the German citizens. It's not Germany's problem or responsibility to take in a bunch of strangers who disrespect the German rule of law and rape its people and force sharia through the German way of life. Besides that it's the Germans people funding the welfare system to support these freeloaders from Africa who took advantage of the Syrian war and claimed to be refugees from Syria. These people are not educated at all or bring in a special trade to Germany to support themselves. They are useless to society and will only live off the welfare system. So the German people are suckered into working to support these no skilled migrants. I guarantee you that crime will increase, rape will increase tenfold, medical facilities will be close to bankruptcy, there will be no assimilation from these migrants with the German way of life, these migrants will continue their abusive ways towards their own women, they will continue to abuse their own children and they will continue to incite hatred and violence even now when they are being protected by someone else's hard earned money.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet Russia's Cutting-Edge MiG-35 Multirole Fighter at Its Finest
    Russia Unveils Its Cutting-Edge MiG-35 Multirole Fighter
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok