Wolfgang Schaeuble Says Berlin Accepting Thousands of Refugees in 2015 Wrong

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the country's refugee policy in 2015, allowing hundreds of thousands of refugees to enter Germany, was wrong, in an interview with the Welt am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday.
"We tried to improve many things of what went out of control in 2015… We, politicians, are people and we make mistakes. But at least one can learn from mistakes," Schaeuble said, as quoted by the newspaper.
Germany has been the key destination for thousands of refugees and immigrants coming to Europe since the start of 2015. Some 280,000 refugees came to Germany in 2016, compared to 890,000 arrivals in the previous year, according to the German Interior Ministry. The majority of the asylum seekers are from Syria and Afghanistan.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The African refugees entered Germany because Merkel allowed it to happen and she did not even check their backgrounds ...... As long as these migrants said they were from Syria ( which was an outright lie ) and lied about their age as being a minor ....... Germany asked no questions and let them all in. When the gang rapes and crimes soared in conjunction because of these migrants arrival the police were told to stand down and the media did not report any of these rapists crimes. The people who suffered were the German citizens. It's not Germany's problem or responsibility to take in a bunch of strangers who disrespect the German rule of law and rape its people and force sharia through the German way of life. Besides that it's the Germans people funding the welfare system to support these freeloaders from Africa who took advantage of the Syrian war and claimed to be refugees from Syria. These people are not educated at all or bring in a special trade to Germany to support themselves. They are useless to society and will only live off the welfare system. So the German people are suckered into working to support these no skilled migrants. I guarantee you that crime will increase, rape will increase tenfold, medical facilities will be close to bankruptcy, there will be no assimilation from these migrants with the German way of life, these migrants will continue their abusive ways towards their own women, they will continue to abuse their own children and they will continue to incite hatred and violence even now when they are being protected by someone else's hard earned money.
Adrienne Adonis