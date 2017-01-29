Over 150,000 Sign Petition Urging Fillon’s Wife to Repay Salary for Fake Job

"A total of 500,000 euros [$535,000] were transferred for this position. The sum would seem exaggerated, since you have repeatedly said in different interviews that you have never been engaged in your husband's political life. This is an issue of ethics and morality: if you have never performed the duties of the parliamentary aide, we ask you to return these 500,000 euros to the National Assembly and thus to us, the French people," the petition said.
The author of the petition, which gathered 100,000 signatures in the first 24 hours, is Christophe Grebert, a member of the Puteaux City Council.
Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said the scandal surrounding Fillon and his wife was a matter of trust between him and French people.
