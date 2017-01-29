Merkel to Become German Ruling Coalition's Single Candidate for Chancellorship

© AFP 2016/ Frederick Florin Germany: Sigmar Gabriel Walks Away to Set Up Schulz v Merkel Election Showdown

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The incumbent German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be the only candidate of the country's ruling coalition, which consists of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU), for a chancellorship in the September parliamentary vote, CSU leader said Sunday.

"Angela Merkel will be a common candidate from the CSU and the CDU for a chancellorship after a meeting [of the two parties in Munich]," Horst Seehofer, who is also the prime minister of Germany's state of Bavaria, told the Bild am Sonntag media outlet.

He added that Merkel's chancellorship would allow the CSU to implement the majority of its ideas.

German parliamentary elections would take place on September 24, 2017. Following the vote, Germany's chancellor is expected to be chosen by parliament and not by a direct vote.