Serbian, Kosovar Prime Ministers Could Meet in Brussels on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic and his Kosovar counterpart Isa Mustafa are expected to visit Brussels on Wednesday to participate in a round of the High Level Dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina on normalization of ties, the European Union External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement.

"Federica Mogherini, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, has invited Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Isa Mustafa to Brussels for another round of the High Level Dialogue for normalisation of relations between Belgrade and Pristina on Wednesday, 1 February 2017," the statement said on Saturday.

The statement added that the forthcoming event was expected to follow the Tuesday meeting, where the officials from both Serbia and Kosovo agreed to work on easing bilateral tensions and to continue the dialogue that began in 2011 under the EU auspices.

According to the statement, the progress toward the membership in the 28-member bloc of both Serbia and Kosovo is tied with the progress made by Belgrade and Pristina within the framework of the EU-mediated dialogue.

Pristina declared its independence from Belgrade in 2008. The move has been criticized by a number of countries, including Serbia itself and Russia, however many countries, such as the United States and the majority of the EU member states, recognized Kosovo as an independent country.

In March 2011, Pristina and Belgrade launched EU-facilitated reconciliation talks in order to ease bilateral tensions. Since then the sides have signed a number of deals, including the ones in the spheres of telecommunications and energy.